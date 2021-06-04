Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €80.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($78.82) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.38 ($76.92).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

