Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give SAP (ETR:SAP) a €141.00 Price Target

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been assigned a €141.00 ($165.88) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAP. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €122.00 ($143.53) price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €132.27 ($155.61).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €113.50 ($133.53) on Wednesday. SAP has a 52-week low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a 52-week high of €143.32 ($168.61). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €113.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

