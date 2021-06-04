Jeffrey Kalowski Sells 3,850 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Stock

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 3,850 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $327,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,393,855. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Rapid7 stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rapid7 in the first quarter worth about $2,380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,194,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Rapid7 by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rapid7 by 67.7% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after buying an additional 23,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

