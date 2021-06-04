Jennison Associates LLC Cuts Stock Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Jennison Associates LLC lessened its stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,591 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $74,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 6.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.3% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TXG. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.70.

In related news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $57,093.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.54, for a total transaction of $7,689,043.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,302 shares in the company, valued at $14,449,851.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,735 shares of company stock worth $39,690,106 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXG opened at $173.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 1.26. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.52 and a 1 year high of $203.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.58.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 160.22% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

