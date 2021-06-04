Jennison Associates LLC Has $50.26 Million Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,207,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,048 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $50,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,290 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $295,803,000. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,480,000 after purchasing an additional 931,020 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,791,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,045 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ON shares. Bank of America upgraded ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.93.

NASDAQ ON opened at $37.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.08. ON Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $44.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $339,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,803,608 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

