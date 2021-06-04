Jennison Associates LLC Has $52.97 Million Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Teleflex worth $52,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TFX opened at $391.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $414.19. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12 month low of $312.33 and a 12 month high of $449.38. The company has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.42, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.43. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $633.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $465.00 price target (up previously from $405.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $462.90.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

