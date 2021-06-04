Jennison Associates LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 898,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 124,479 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $63,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 41,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,913,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Fortive by 3.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fortive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 20,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in Fortive by 3.2% in the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $73.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.85. Fortive Co. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.40%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.43.

In other news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,368,180 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total value of $99,124,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,467,716.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Rales sold 60,107 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $4,194,867.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,250,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,822,524.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

