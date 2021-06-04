Jennison Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,206,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,417 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Acadia Healthcare worth $68,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $136,041,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,242,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,437,000 after purchasing an additional 482,313 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,179,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,845,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,297,000 after purchasing an additional 273,954 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $65.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.57. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.38.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.76 million. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 26.00%. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACHC. Citigroup boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

