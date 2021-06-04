Jennison Associates LLC Sells 164,027 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Jennison Associates LLC cut its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 764,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,027 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $56,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,707,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,309,000 after buying an additional 2,941,890 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after buying an additional 14,872,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1,479,469.8% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,273,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,418,000 after buying an additional 6,272,952 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after buying an additional 810,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter worth about $233,189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.66, for a total value of $1,098,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total transaction of $798,949.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 797,592 shares of company stock valued at $55,215,594. 8.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PINS opened at $62.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,043.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

