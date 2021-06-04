John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Shares Gap Down to $150.02

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $150.02, but opened at $146.83. John Bean Technologies shares last traded at $145.77, with a volume of 109 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

In other news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at $9,871,879.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total value of $32,888.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,217,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $695,649,000 after acquiring an additional 266,258 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,725,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,142,000 after buying an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,252,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,073,000 after buying an additional 111,750 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $120,730,000 after buying an additional 25,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 940,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,416,000 after buying an additional 17,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

