John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.98.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
