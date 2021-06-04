John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on June 30th

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II stock opened at $21.13 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $17.10 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.98.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

