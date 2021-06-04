Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Terry L. Blaker lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.45.

Shares of JNJ opened at $166.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.97.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.