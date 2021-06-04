Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on JMPLY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Matthey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Matthey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of JMPLY opened at $88.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.48. Johnson Matthey has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.59.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

