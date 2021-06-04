Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 500,000 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $10,910,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RCM opened at $21.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.89. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 0.79.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,283,141 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $549,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,353,534 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $80,552,000 after acquiring an additional 154,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 15.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,005,826 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $49,503,000 after acquiring an additional 270,554 shares in the last quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.1% in the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $41,539,000 after acquiring an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,580,529 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $37,964,000 after acquiring an additional 23,899 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on R1 RCM from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

