JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Management LLC

Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,523,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,081 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises 15.8% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $157,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBJP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 181,103,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,912,000 after buying an additional 1,803,712 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,850,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,810,000 after purchasing an additional 27,242 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 248.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,273,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after purchasing an additional 908,501 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 953,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,690,000 after buying an additional 327,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $20,900,000.

BBJP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.21. 815,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.56.

