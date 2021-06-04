JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 9th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 151,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.4% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $23,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Tobam boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,729,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth $1,497,000. 70.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.74.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $165.35. The stock had a trading volume of 245,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,444,729. The company has a market capitalization of $500.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $32.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.97 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 11,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $1,800,356.30. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 13,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $1,968,792.30. Insiders sold a total of 61,130 shares of company stock valued at $9,224,636 over the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.