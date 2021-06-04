JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NSRGY. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. AlphaValue raised shares of Nestlé to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nestlé has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $123.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $125.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.95.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $3.0658 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Nestlé’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nestlé in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé Company Profile

NestlÃ© SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and NestlÃ© Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the NestlÃ© Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.