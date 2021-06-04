KE Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 12,657 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 110% compared to the typical volume of 6,027 call options.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. 86 Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. KE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,956,243,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in KE by 138.7% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 6,369,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,747 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,388,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $205,238,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the fourth quarter worth $203,956,000. Institutional investors own 30.29% of the company’s stock.

KE stock opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion and a PE ratio of 308.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72. KE has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 190.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KE will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

