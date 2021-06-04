KeeperDAO (ROOK) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. KeeperDAO has a total market cap of $6.41 million and $2.08 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KeeperDAO coin can now be purchased for $176.00 or 0.00483273 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KeeperDAO has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00077522 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004396 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002747 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00025355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $362.05 or 0.00994147 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,577.44 or 0.09823205 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.77 or 0.00051529 BTC.

KeeperDAO Profile

KeeperDAO is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,430 coins. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

KeeperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

