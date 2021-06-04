Keith Barnes Sells 6,725 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.41. 524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 694,849. Knowles Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.10 million. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 294.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,431,798 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,713,000 after buying an additional 3,307,451 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,610,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in Knowles by 50.9% in the first quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,954,625 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,891,000 after buying an additional 659,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

