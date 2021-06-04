Kelt Exploration (KEL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Kelt Exploration (TSE: KEL):

5/31/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$4.25.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/26/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$4.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.00 to C$4.40. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$4.00 price target on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James to C$4.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Kelt Exploration had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$4.00.

Shares of KEL opened at C$3.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$641.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.34 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$59.84 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.1109851 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David John Wilson bought 501,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,202,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,927,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,025,496.

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2019, its proved plus probable reserves were 461.0 million barrels of oil equivalent.

