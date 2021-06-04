Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SKT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,130,016. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.64.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

