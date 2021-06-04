Kessler Investment Group LLC Acquires New Position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 558,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 110,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth about $11,752,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $424,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 86,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 34,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

SKT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.49. 15,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,130,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a one year low of $5.46 and a one year high of $22.40.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT).

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.