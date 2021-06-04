Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,088 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,787,982,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,122,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,614,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,022 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,874,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,171,665,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,158,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $773,397,000 after acquiring an additional 93,672 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.61. 229,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,645,986. The firm has a market cap of $207.48 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $65.16 and a 1 year high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

