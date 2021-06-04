Kestra Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CarMax by 51.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in CarMax by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.50.

KMX stock opened at $113.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.05. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $84.70 and a one year high of $138.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

