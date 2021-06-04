Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,035 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Income Trust were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 888,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after buying an additional 304,667 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 544,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 218,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,737,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock Income Trust by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 389,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after buying an additional 121,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Income Trust by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 819,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after buying an additional 89,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKT opened at $6.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.17. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%.

BlackRock Income Trust Profile

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

