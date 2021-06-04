Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRVL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 174,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,917 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 127,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 16,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.54, for a total value of $780,086.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,552,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $47.18 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.53 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of -112.33, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.86.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.