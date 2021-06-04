Kestra Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 97.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $250.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.60. The firm has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.15 and a twelve month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $302.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

