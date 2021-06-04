Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,923 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 78.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,983 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 240,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after acquiring an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $36.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.87. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $27.32 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

