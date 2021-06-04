Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,546,527,000 after buying an additional 1,712,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,505,334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $492,780,000 after buying an additional 1,265,191 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1,024.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,140,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $160,390,000 after buying an additional 1,039,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,326,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,752,876 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $310,398,000 after buying an additional 805,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.19.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $177.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $116.13 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.20% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

