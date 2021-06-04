Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 29.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,531 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 107.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 65,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,174 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 13,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $66.60 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $68.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.23.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JCI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 84,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

