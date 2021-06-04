Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $8,366,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Oracle by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 22,850 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Oracle by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 74,515 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,229,000 after purchasing an additional 14,458 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Oracle by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 939,562 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $65,929,000 after purchasing an additional 369,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, March 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.84.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $52,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,078,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,357,413.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,433,000 shares of company stock valued at $699,611,560 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $81.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $50.91 and a 12-month high of $81.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.83.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 32.32% and a return on equity of 116.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 36.99%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

