Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.53 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chandler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 79.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $196.99 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $199.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $192.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.