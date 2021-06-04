Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $1.76 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in MetLife by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in MetLife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 220,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Shares of MET stock opened at $66.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.68. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

