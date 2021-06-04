Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Purchases 3,537 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. TD Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider John R. Church sold 25,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $1,569,627.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,019.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,208 shares of company stock worth $4,436,830 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $63.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.05. The company has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $66.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.92.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

