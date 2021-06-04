Keystone Financial Group Grows Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK opened at $101.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.93. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $108.00. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $701,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,666,584.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

