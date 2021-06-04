Keystone Financial Group Sells 187 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,322 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 217,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 103,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 131.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 23,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VZ opened at $56.98 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.85 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $235.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.75.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 81,348 shares of company stock worth $4,789,475. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Tigress Financial raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

