Keystone Financial Group Sells 430 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 36.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 749 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 23,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,679,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.7% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 37,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $445.33 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.57 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.32%.

In related news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 21,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.51, for a total transaction of $10,033,416.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,446,696.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

