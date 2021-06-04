Keystone Financial Group Sells 454 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 32.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 10,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 14,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 14.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Shares of ITW opened at $234.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.34 and a 12-month high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.