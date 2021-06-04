Keystone Financial Group Sells 742 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Newell Brands by 21.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,152,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,866,000 after purchasing an additional 199,853 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Newell Brands by 15.8% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 344.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 2.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $785,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NWL stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.65. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $14.61 and a one year high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $1,153,775.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

