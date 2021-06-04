KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 74.8% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. KickToken has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004650 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00026349 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $393.54 or 0.01012448 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,636.82 or 0.09356276 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 2,121,771,003,231 coins and its circulating supply is 126,121,976,915 coins. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

