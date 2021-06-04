Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $19.60

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$19.60 and last traded at C$19.58, with a volume of 155586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$19.43.

KMP.UN has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.25 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$22.00 price target on Killam Apartment REIT and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.58.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$19.10.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Killam Apartment REIT’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.