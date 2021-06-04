Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$21.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.75 price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares set a C$22.00 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$22.50 target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Killam Apartment REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.58.

Killam Apartment REIT stock opened at C$19.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$19.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.47, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.08. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$15.87 and a 52 week high of C$19.66.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

