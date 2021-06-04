Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors for difficult-to-treat, genomically defined cancers. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, California. “

Shares of Kinnate Biopharma stock opened at $22.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $48.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.15 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that Kinnate Biopharma will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 64.1% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 934,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after purchasing an additional 365,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $712,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 257.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 326,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

