KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.65. 341,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,929. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.16. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 420.22 and a quick ratio of 420.22.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $15,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,467,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,553,000 after acquiring an additional 382,002 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the first quarter worth $19,900,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 756,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after purchasing an additional 314,527 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 465,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 433,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.