Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KMTUY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Komatsu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho raised shares of Komatsu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Komatsu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KMTUY opened at $29.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Komatsu has a fifty-two week low of $18.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.21. The company has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including electric rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

