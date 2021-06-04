Kopernik Global Investors LLC Cuts Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

Kopernik Global Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,438,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 397,965 shares during the period. New Gold comprises approximately 2.0% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in New Gold were worth $17,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NGD. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in New Gold by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,147,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $2,054,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised New Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on New Gold from $2.75 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded New Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $2.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.17. New Gold Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.05 and a twelve month high of $2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.33, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that New Gold Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

