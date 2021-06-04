Kori Belzer Sells 27,963 Shares of SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Stock

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) insider Kori Belzer sold 27,963 shares of SPAR Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $39,987.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $8,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SGRP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.44. 424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,678. SPAR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $30.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.36.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $61.10 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGRP. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 46,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 14,452 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 263.0% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 50,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SPAR Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

SPAR Group Company Profile

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.