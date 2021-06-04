KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,775 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of KWEB opened at $69.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.54. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $55.59 and a twelve month high of $104.94.

